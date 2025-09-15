Elk mating season begins: Outdoor enthusiasts urged to use caution

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The air is growing crisp, and the dramatic and dangerous annual Elk mating season is underway in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding regions from September to mid-October. Male elk, or bulls, are in a constant competition to try to attract female elk, challenging other bulls to assert dominance.

Some people might hear elk bugling off in the distance, which sounds like high-pitched screaming. Bulls make these sounds to attract female elk and warn other bulls to stay away.

Outdoorsmen can sometimes see elk mating season behavior and rituals in the Gem State or in regions of Yellowstone National Park, but they need to be careful. During this time, bulls can be especially dangerous and aggressive.

Park Rangers have released the following safety guidelines for visitors during the Elk Rut: