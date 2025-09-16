“I want our kids to choose to stay here” Gov. Brad Little addresses economic concerns, education and more

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little addresses Idaho's job market, education, energy, and plans for the future of Idaho during "Lunch With The Governor" hosted by The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. The Governor also voiced his sympathy for the recent death of Charlie Kirk.

"Increasing personal income is the most important thing, because that means our kids are going to have the income they need to make a better life for themselves or for their families. And so we shouldn't get away from that," Gov. Little said.

Gov. Little also addressed the importance of education and Idaho's job market.

"There's a certain group of our children that are always going to have the opportunity to go into higher education, but it has gotten, over time, less affordable," Gov. Little said.

Gov. Little also believes that the future of Idaho is in nuclear energy.

"I am pretty optimistic that some of the advances that this country has in nuclear energy is going to be fabricated right here (in Idaho)," Gov. Little said.