Idaho Foodbank hosting “A Seat at the Table” fundraiser in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Foodbank is hosting “A Seat at the Table” fundraising event on Thursday, September 18, in Idaho Falls. The proceeds will help feed more Idahoans in need.

During the fundraiser, there will be interactive program stations where guests can see how the Idaho Foodbank “nourishes, educates, and advocates to support thriving, food-secure communities across Idaho.”

The fundraiser event is on Thursday, September 18, at 6 p.m. at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing. Tickets are no longer available.

The Idaho Foodbank provided 21 million meals worth of food in the last fiscal year. If you need food assistance or know somebody who does, visit the Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator.