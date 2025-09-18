Pocatello Valley Montessori School hosts ‘Human-Powered Rodeo’ with Idaho Walk Bike Alliance Thursday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, a Boise-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting accessible pedestrian travel, will host a 'Human-Powered Rodeo' event at Pocatello Valley Montessori School on Thursday.

During the event, students and families will get a chance to try classic rodeo events like roping and barrel racing adapted for bicycles, scooters, or walking.

The Human-Powered Rodeo will be offered to students only during the school day, but parents and families can return at 6 p.m. to try their own hands and feet at the activities.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance or Pocatello Valley Montessori School Facebook pages.