Skip to Content
News

Pocatello Valley Montessori School hosts ‘Human-Powered Rodeo’ with Idaho Walk Bike Alliance Thursday

KIFI
By
New
today at 12:37 PM
Published 3:33 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, a Boise-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting accessible pedestrian travel, will host a 'Human-Powered Rodeo' event at Pocatello Valley Montessori School on Thursday.

During the event, students and families will get a chance to try classic rodeo events like roping and barrel racing adapted for bicycles, scooters, or walking.

The Human-Powered Rodeo will be offered to students only during the school day, but parents and families can return at 6 p.m. to try their own hands and feet at the activities.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance or Pocatello Valley Montessori School Facebook pages.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content