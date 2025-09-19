Skyline vs. Hillcrest: Class 5A Rematch

In a thrilling Class 5A state championship rematch at Westmark Stadium, undefeated Hillcrest (3-0) battled Skyline (3-0) in a game some called the matchup of the week.

Hillcrest quarterback Tyson Sweetwood was fantastic, using his legs to gain crucial first downs and powering through defenders for a standout performance. A long touchdown run by running back Dax Sargent was negated by a holding penalty, but Hillcrest stayed focused, settling for a field goal.

Sweetwood’s electrifying touchdown run late in the first half was the difference, as they sealed a 25-19 victory, moving them to 4-0. Skyline, now 3-1, fought hard but couldn’t match Hillcrest’s offensive firepower. Both teams showcased playoff-caliber talent, setting the stage for an exciting Class 5A postseason.