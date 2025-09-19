Skip to Content
News

U-Pick Red Barn has soft opening with Special Needs Day

U-Pick Red Barn has its official opening September 20, and will be open through Halloween.
Noah Farley
U-Pick Red Barn has its official opening September 20, and will be open through Halloween.
By
today at 2:44 PM
Published 3:16 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — U-Pick Red Barn had its soft opening for the new fall season on Friday, September 19. The barn kicked off the opening with its Special Needs Day, for all people with disabilities and their families.

Visitors enjoyed riding the barn's train, navigating the straw maze, and bouncing on the jumper pillows.

U-Pick Red Barn has its official opening on September 20 and will be open through Halloween. Its full schedule and activities can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content