U-Pick Red Barn has soft opening with Special Needs Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — U-Pick Red Barn had its soft opening for the new fall season on Friday, September 19. The barn kicked off the opening with its Special Needs Day, for all people with disabilities and their families.

Visitors enjoyed riding the barn's train, navigating the straw maze, and bouncing on the jumper pillows.

U-Pick Red Barn has its official opening on September 20 and will be open through Halloween. Its full schedule and activities can be found here.