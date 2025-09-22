Skip to Content
BYU-Idaho student remembered in vigil after fatal crash

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Brigham Young University-Idaho community gathered yesterday to mourn and honor the life of Bradley Thomas Beaver, a 20-year-old student from Kimberly, Idaho, who was killed in a car crash this weekend.

The event began with a walk from The Gates apartment complex, where Beaver lived, and concluded at the Rexburg, Idaho, Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The walk was meant to “signify his walk home,” according to a report by BYU-Idaho student newspaper, the Scroll.

