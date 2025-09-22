Historic groundbreaking for new power plant

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A new nuclear power plant meant to benefit Idaho, and the entire country, is being built on federal land at Idaho National Laboratory.

"We are experiencing a real...nuclear renaissance, not only here in America, but on the entire planet," said U.S. Senator Jim Risch.

Ground was broken at INL for a new fast fission power plant on Monday, September 22, 2025.

"They will be building a sodium-cooled fast reactor that will be very capable of sustaining fuel cycle through recycling," said INL Director John Wagner.

INL is working with Oklo, an advanced nuclear technology company, to build the Aurora Powerhouse, which is designed to deliver plenty of carbon-free energy faster than before.

Several officials say nuclear power is the energy for our country's future.

"Those of us who have been a governor of this great state have all embraced in recent decades what is done here at the lab and the fact that nuclear energy is so important to the world," said Risch.

Nuclear power does not produce greenhouse gases, so it benefits the environment. This new power plant will also help the United States in the artificial intelligence race. Since AI needs lots of power to run and improve, this power source will help tremendously.

"Everybody throughout Idaho is going to benefit by what happens here," Risch said. "Not just by reputation, but by the economics that it is going to continue to generate for the state of Idaho."

Oklo says the power plant project is expected to create almost 400 construction jobs and around 80 long-term jobs to operate the facility.

The Aurora Powerhouse is expected to start commercial operations in late 2027.