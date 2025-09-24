Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office shares roundabout safety tips for National Roundabout Week

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– In honor of National Roundabout Week, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has tips for drivers on how to stay safe and what they think are the biggest mistakes that drivers make.

"What we see is people in too big of a hurry. And it's not just there [in roundabouts], it's everywhere. But a roundabout in particular, you really need to slow down, and make sure you're paying attention to that traffic," Bonneville County Sgt. Brian Lovell said.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, roundabouts have led to an 82% reduction in fatal crashes compared to intersections.

"The incidents that we do see in these roundabouts are different than we see at other intersections. When we do have an injury crash, it's a lot less severe," Lovell said.

For new drivers that may be intimidated by roundabouts, Lovell said to remain calm and pay attention.

"Don't panic. You know, pay complete attention to your driving and make sure you're obeying those laws. Maintain your lane and you'll be just fine," Lovell said.