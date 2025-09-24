Gem Prep breaks ground in Idaho Falls; bringing Idaho campus total to eight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Educators welcomed a new charter school to Idaho Falls with a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday morning.

A plot of land on Lewisville Highway, across from Sage Lake Golf Course, is the future site for Gem Prep Charter School.

Opening for the 2026-2027 school year, Gem Prep will initially serve grades K-8 and grow to a K-12 by 2030.

This will be the 8th Gem Prep Charter School in Idaho.

"We focus on getting kids on a pathway where it's individualized for them. So if a scholar, we call our students scholars, if they are working at a fifth-grade math level, and they're in the fourth grade, well, we don't hinder that. We have them walk up to that grade level to, you know, fit their needs and give them the instruction that will help them grow and progress," said Gerald Love, Founding Principal of the school.

There are plans to build a campus in Rexburg in 2027.

If you are interested in learning more about its educational model, visit here.