From Sin City to the Gem State, Grand Teton Energy Systems opens in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)– A Las Vegas company has moved its business to eastern Idaho. Grand Teton Energy Systems has begun manufacturing lithium-ion batteries in Rexburg.

Currently, they're located near the development workshop on Second East. The manager says there are about six to seven other lithium manufacturers in the country, and the one in Rexburg is the first in eastern Idaho. The company says they wanted to bring more sustainable jobs to Rexburg.

"So there's not a lot of manufacturing in southeast Idaho, and Idaho has been growing, as you can tell, with population and with the university getting bigger. They really do have a really good mechanical and chemical engineering program. And so we wanted to bring it here to be able to almost tap into that university as well as provide higher-paying jobs for the area that has been struggling for quite some time," said

Next week, they will be hosting an invite-only demonstration for local police, firefighters, and other first responders on how to put out a lithium fire.

Local news 8's Ariel Jensen will be there to show us how it's done.