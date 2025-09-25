Skip to Content
Kick off Fire Prevention Week at the IFFD’s annual block party next week

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Next Monday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department is inviting the public to its annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Monday, September 29, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will be held at Station 1, located at 343 E St., to kick off Fire Prevention Week.

The event aims to provide the community with essential fire safety education in a fun and engaging environment. This year's theme is "Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home," which will be highlighted throughout the evening.

The block party will feature a variety of activities for all ages, including: free food provided by the Community Food Basket, fire engine tours, face painting, kids' training challenges, and more!

