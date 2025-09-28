Local indie film coming to theaters this week

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Earlier this year, Local News 8 spoke with an eastern Idaho filmmaker about his comedy-crime indie movie. After over a year of hard work, his film will be out in local theaters this week.

"It’s so fun to finally see the fruits of what you've been working on and to share it with people finally. So I'm really excited for people to see it," said Thrifters Director, Editor, and Producer, Connor McFarlane.

Thrifters is an upcoming indie film made right here in eastern Idaho. The comedy-crime movie is about a young couple who turn to petty crime to deal with their financial troubles. They decide to turn to a more creative way to make money — by creating a thrifting ring.

"[It's] a story that hopefully resonates with a lot of young people and and a lot of people in general. I think it's a great film for our time," McFarlane said.

Filming started in February and wrapped up in about two weeks. Since then, McFarlane and his team have been sorting out the editing, marketing, and working with theaters to distribute the movie.

"It's a big ordeal to get distribution to theaters, even on a small scale like this," said McFarlane.

There were plenty of hurdles to get over throughout the movie making process between scheduling, cold weather, and figuring out how to best portray the characters.

"I lean more towards trying to, you know, find things I've actually been through, things I've actually gone through in relation to what the character has gone through," said Thrifters Lead Actor, Hondo Hendricks.

The cast and crew still had a lot of fun making the movie together — and learned a lot.

"I've never been a part of a project this big. It was really cool to find and make new connections and make new relationships, personally and professionally," said Thrifters Lead Actor, Alexis Van Leuven. "I feel like I've grown a lot as an actress."

The cast and crew say the movie a fun experience, especially since eastern idahoans will get to see parts of their community in it.