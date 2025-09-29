“I Don’t See Them Backing Down”: Representative Fulcher details shutdown holdups to Local News 8

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The United States government is bracing for a potential shutdown as a critical funding deadline looms at the end of tomorrow, with Congress deadlocked over a new spending bill. Negotiations in the Senate, where a successful bill requires 60 votes, have stalled, as Democrats refuse to support the current Republican proposal without major compromises.

Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher identified the major sticking points to Local News 8, saying Democrats are pushing for changes vehemently opposed by Republicans. According to Fulcher, the Democrats are trying to undo several 'hard-fought Republican victories' in the form of the Big Beautiful Bill.

"They want to infuse our taxpayer-funded health care for illegals, taxpayer funding for certain media channels, NPR is the most visible of that," said Fulcher. "And they want to remove any work requirements for healthy working-age people to get Medicaid. Now, those are the main things that they want to change. And that's the sticking point. I don't see the Republicans backing down on any of those."

Countering the Republican claims, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the Democratic priority in a press conference earlier today. Schumer said the main issue they want is an extension of the Affordable Care Act insurance tax credits to prevent insurance premiums from spiking for Americans on ACA plans.

Fulcher says at the moment, he doesn't see either party budging from their key points.

"I don't think the Republicans are going to back off of their position," Fulcher told Local News 8. "...This is an attempt, I think, by the Democrat position to renegotiate the Big Beautiful Bill."

In the event funding expires, a partial government shutdown will begin. While agencies deemed essential, such as national security and critical infrastructure, will continue to operate, many non-essential federal services will immediately cease. Crucially, members of the House and Senate will continue to receive pay during the shutdown.

The full interview with Representative Fulcher has been included above.