Flu season is here, Daycares urge parents to vaccinate children

REXBURG (KIFI) — It's that time of year again. Flu season is ramping up, and with the virus spreading rapidly—often before symptoms even show—local daycares are reminding parents that it's crucial to take proactive steps to protect your family.

Staff are doubling down on disinfection efforts to keep shared spaces safe for all children. This busy season is a firm reminder to all parents: vaccination is key.

"The vaccine is important, especially for children, because it helps build that immunity to the flu or at least the flu from the previous season so that kids have a little bit better of a chance of fighting off the illness if they are exposed to it and not getting as sick or hopefully not getting sick from the flu," said Brittnee McMinn RN Nurse & Owner NiNI's Daycare.

McMinn reminds us that illness prevention starts with good hygiene, especially in public. Everything you touch—from grocery carts to restaurant menus—can be contaminated. Wash your hands frequently to drastically reduce the risk of spreading illness.

