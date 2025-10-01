‘Dink and Rally’ tournament raises funds for Pocatello seniors

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Area V Agency on Aging is hosting its third annual pickleball tournament in Pocatello this weekend to raise money and awareness for local programs serving seniors.

The non-profit hosts the 'Dink and Rally' tournament every year to raise money for their Meals on Wheels and senior housekeeping assistance programs. Organizers also say the event is a great reminder of the resources available to help the Portneuf Valley's elderly population.

“[We] are like a hidden treasure,” said Cara Christensen of the Area V Agency on Aging. “A lot of people don't know we're here, to provide supportive services and to help you navigate with yourself personally aging or your loved ones' aging. So it's just a great way to bring awareness to what we do, and how we serve our communities.”

The dink and rally tournament starts Friday at the Mountain View Event Center.

The Area V Agency on Aging is still looking for teams to compete. For information on how to get involved, click HERE.