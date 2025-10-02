Staying safe and efficient while keeping your home warm

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Temperatures will be consistently cooler soon, which means people will start turning on the heat in their homes. There are a few things to keep in mind to stay safe and not drain your bank account trying to stay warm.

Since the Gem State can have long winters, Idahoans often run their heating systems more than their A/C. That’s why Idaho homeowners may want to have their heating systems inspected annually.

Checking and cleaning your ducts can allow for better airflow in your home. Make sure your air filters are replaced every one to three months, depending on the size of your home.

Check your windows and doors for any cracks or openings where cold air might be leaking through.

If you use electric heating units, give them plenty of space, don't put them close to the walls or flammable objects.

If you replace your air filters and know your vents aren't blocked, but your heating still isn’t working properly, it’s best to call in a professional to figure out the problem.