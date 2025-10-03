Young bull moose relocated from Rexburg neighborhoods

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) officials successfully captured and relocated a young bull moose early Friday morning after the animal was spotted wandering through neighborhoods in Rexburg.

The moose was released into the Gem State backcountry, where an IDFGA video on the agency's Facebook page shows the healthy moose trotting away into its new, wilder home.

"Although Rexburg is a really nice place to live, we decided to take him on a road trip to show him some lower traffic areas to call home," IDFG posted, injecting a bit of humor into the successful relocation.

Moose sightings are not uncommon in the area, and IDFG reminds residents to never approach wildlife and to report wandering animals immediately. "Though moose can look a little awkward and clumsy, they are quick animals known to charge when people and pets get too close, so always keep your distance," IDFG stated in a July news release.

