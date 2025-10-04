Nice Spot celebrates anniversary with its 4th annual car show

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Classic cars revved into Idaho Falls Saturday, October 4, for the Nice Spot’s 4th annual car show.

Nice Spot celebrates its anniversary with a car show every year for the community to come together and have fun.

Several people showed off their classic cars they put years of effort into. Since the colder months are rolling in, this is the last time a lot of the cars will be featured at local shows. That’s why visitors enjoyed the beautiful cars while they still could.