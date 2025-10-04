Snake River Animal Shelter celebrates 10th anniversary

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Snake River Animal Shelter is celebrating its 10th anniversary. For the occasion, it is holding an event featuring vendors, raffles, and fun for families and their fluffy friends.

In the last decade, the shelter has saved about 10,000 animals, all thanks to support from the community.

"The feeling is indescribable," said the shelter’s Executive Director, Michelle Ziel-Dingman. "To think about all that we've accomplished with the support of so many donors, adopters, medical professionals, so many groups of people who have made this possible,”

Ziel-Dingman says it’s amazing to look back and see how the shelter has changed. Now, it has a full-time veterinarian, a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, free pet microchipping, and more.

The Snake River Animal Shelter thanks everyone who helped so many pets find happy homes.