Idahoans honor families who experienced pregnancy or infant loss

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Community members in Idaho Falls participated in the Angel Dash, a fundraiser where families who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss are honored.

People ran a 5K Saturday, October 11, to support Rachel’s Gift, which provides free resources for hospitals and families dealing with pregnancy, stillbirth or the loss of an infant.

“I stand here in front of you as a mom who has also lost a baby," said Ceremony Speaker, Michelle Peterson. "This is an important time, and I'm so grateful for all of you who are here—for the nurses and the staff from the women's centers from the hospitals, to parents to siblings.”

Peterson said nobody there was facing their pain alone. They could all support each other and go through the pain together.

“I want to tell you how sorry I am for your loss," said Peterson. "And for the things that you're experiencing and going through as a mom, as a dad, as a grandparent, as a sibling. It affects us all in so many ways.”

After the 5K run, everyone released balloons into the sky, each one with the name of a child who left this world too soon.