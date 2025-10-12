Stronger than Steel – Israel Garcia’s amazing recovery after being crushed by 900lbs of metal

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Israel and Sariah Garcia's love story began like any other, until tragedy struck just two weeks after their engagement. While moving steel beams at BYU-Idaho, Israel was critically injured when a stack of approximately 900 pounds of steel collapsed onto his head. Rushed to the hospital, he showed no signs of brain activity, and doctors gave little hope for survival. "I was very confident that he wasn't going to make it," Sariah recalled."I just remember, sitting there thinking, like, it was perfect this morning. This can't be real."

Their perfect life, captured by the photographs on Sariah's wall, each containing a promise from the man she hoped to marry, had been shattered. Sariah was left to face the possible loss of the man she loved.

Despite the grim outlook, Sariah experienced a profound shift in belief just three days after the accident. "I, without a shadow of a doubt, knew that he was going to live," she stated. Israel, who had shown no signs of brain activity for five days, was suddenly responding to commands.

Israel's recovery consistently defied all medical expectations. It was initially believed he would never move, talk, or walk again. But months later, Israel not only relearned how to walk and talk, but he went on to take the biggest step of all: marching down the aisle to marry Sariah just months after the accident. Now, he plans to be the husband and father he promised he would be.

Local News 8 was able to speak with the young man who has proven to be Stronger than Steel. Watch the full story above.