EconoLodge standoff suspect postpones plea agreement

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An expected plea agreement in the case of Robert Flores has been postponed.

Flores is accused of shooting at Idaho Falls police officers during a standoff at the EconoLodge Motel on Broadway Avenue in Idaho Falls in April 2024. No officers were hit during the incident. They did return fire, injuring Flores.

He was expected to change his plea to guilty today; however. Flores has asked for more time to discuss the details of the plea agreement with his attorney. A status hearing has been scheduled for November 18.

If an agreement is not reached soon, the case could go to trial in the spring. A judge has placed it on his trial calendar for May 11, 2026.

