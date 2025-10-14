Idaho Falls Standoff Update: Convicted Felon triggers SWAT standoff after pointing replica gun at Police

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released new details regarding a tense, hours-long standoff that unfolded last night, October 13, at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue.

Police took 56-year-old Wendy Burke of Idaho Falls into custody following the incident. Burke was arrested on two outstanding warrants out of Bingham County—one felony and one misdemeanor—as well as additional charges including Assault on Certain Personnel, Resisting and Obstructing Officers, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Welfare Check Sparks Dangerous Encounter

According to IFPD, officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. to perform a welfare check at an apartment in the 600 block of Lomax Street. The caller was concerned that Burke may have been harmed by a man staying in the residence, saying she hadn’t been seen in some time.

When officers arrived, they found the man in question outside the apartment. He spoke with the officers but reportedly seemed evasive, claiming he worked at the residence but did not live there.

Due to the nature of the welfare check and concern for Burke’s safety, officers entered the apartment, calling out her name and repeatedly identifying themselves as police. During the search, an officer opened a closet door and found Burke inside, holding what appeared to be a handgun and pointing it directly at him.

Fearing for his life, the officer backed out of the apartment, and IFPD secured the surrounding area. They then called the IFPD SWAT team to the scene.

At this point, the officers learned of Burke’s outstanding arrest warrants.

As SWAT arrived on the scene, they called over a PA system for Burke to exit the apartment and surrender. When she did not respond, they deployed an irritant gas, similar to tear gas, into the apartment.

Shortly afterward, Burke exited the apartment and surrendered without further incident.

Fake Gun, Real Charges

After being read her Miranda rights, Burke told investigators she had hoped police would shoot her because she "did not want to go to jail." She also admitted the weapon she pointed at the officer was not real but a toy gun, which she had left on the bed.

Officers later recovered the item—a wooden and metal toy replica that looked realistic, but was non-functional.

While conducting a further search of the apartment, officers also discovered a .22 caliber rifle hidden in the bathroom. The firearm had not been there during the initial welfare check, and officers believe Burke may have retrieved the weapon before she was taken into custody.

Because Burke is a convicted felon and legally barred from possessing firearms, officers obtained a search warrant to seize the rifle. The warrant was approved, and the weapon was recovered.

Burke was evaluated and medically cleared by emergency personnel at the scene before being transported and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.