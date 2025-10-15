Still Missing: Family seeks safe return of Idaho Falls Teen, Kaiden Pulliam

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities continue to search for 15-year-old Kaiden Christopher Pulliam, who has been missing since October 6th.

Kaiden was last seen at Idaho Falls High School. His family says they're desperate for his safe return.

"We miss him and just want Kaiden home," Kaiden's aunt, Holly Ironstar, told Local News 8. "I hope he is safe wherever he is at and with whomever he is with."

Kaiden is described as having Blond Strawberry Blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kaiden Christopher Pulliam, reach out to the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.