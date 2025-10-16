Skip to Content
Idaho Falls Zoo’s kicks off annual ‘Boo at the Zoo’

today at 5:11 PM
Published 5:30 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An ensemble of colorful costumed characters descended upon Tautphaus Park for the open night of the annual Boo at the Zoo. The Halloween event helps raise funds for the Idaho Falls Zoo and marks the end of the season for the year.

This time of year, the zoo is decked out with lights and filled with local vendors, where you can walk around with friends and family to see all the animals in a merry, not scary environment.

The fun starts on October 16th and continues through the 17th and 18th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. For more information or to donate, click HERE.

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

