Donations help Domestic Violence and Assault Center get new paint job

Sherwin-Williams donated gallons of paint, and volunteers went right to work.
today at 3:08 PM
Published 3:22 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and thanks to the help of donations and volunteers, the Domestic Violence and Assault Center got a new coat of paint.

Sherwin-Williams donated gallons of paint, and volunteers went right to work. They painted the tannish-yellow walls a fresh new white.

The center's Executive Director, Teena McBride, says the building’s foyers have not been painted for about 15 years, and this new paint will help the center’s visitors feel more safer and more comfortable. 

“The first impression people get when they come through the door is they kind of look around to see what is the atmosphere like," McBride said. "And also for it to look clean and fresh, because that's why they're here. They're here for a clean, fresh start.”

The center helps between 900 to 1,100 people who’ve experienced domestic violence and assault each year.

