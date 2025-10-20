Frigid after a cold front

Sunshine after that crazy cold front yesterday afternoon. 48 today with winds gusting to 22mph. 28 tonight it will be back into the 50s as we head toward Tuesday and an increased chance of storms again unfortunately timing out to this weekend about 60% by Saturday 70% by Sunday. We start the morning around freezing and dry air in place to make for a brisk walk to the bus stop grab the big coat and send the teenager out to start the truck and warm it up.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

