Keep Idahoans Safe: Drug Takeback Day returns October 25

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) — As autumn arrives, local law enforcement agencies are encouraging Idahoans to tidy up their medicine cabinets and keep dangerous medications and drugs out of the hands of the Gem State's most vunerable.

This week, police departments and Sheriff's Offices across the region are participating in the National Drug Takeback Day.

On Saturday, October 25th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., law enforcement agencies are inviting the public to bring their old, expired, or unwanted prescription medications to designated collection sites. This service ensures the medications are safely and properly destroyed in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

To fina a collection site near you, click HERE.