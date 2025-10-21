Bonneville County Sheriffs Office mourns passing of former Sheriff Byron R. Stommel

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is honoring retired Sheriff Byron R. Stommel, who passed away Monday at his home outside of Idaho Falls.

A native of Idaho Falls, Stommel graduated from Idaho Falls Senior High School in 1960. He furthered his education at Pasadena City College in California and later completed training at the Idaho State University (ISU) police academy, according to his Facebook profile.

Sheriff Stommel spent the early years of his law enforcement career with the Idaho Falls Police Department before being elected Sheriff of Bonneville County in 1993. At the time of his retirement in 2007, Sheriff Stommel was recognized as the longest-serving Sheriff in Bonneville County history, leaving behind a proud legacy of service to the community, according to BCSO.

"Our thoughts are with the Stommel family, mourning the loss of a colleague, mentor, and friend to the BCSO Team," BCSO stated on Facebook.