Teen Traffic Safety Week Highlights Dangers and Prevention Tips
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – October 19–25 marks Teen Traffic Safety Week, and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) along with the Office of Highway Safety (OHS) are working to raise awareness about the importance of safe driving habits among teens and their families.
To help promote safer driving, OHS is encouraging parents and teens to remember these four key safety tips:
- Buckle up.
- Avoid distractions.
- Drive sober.
- Be patient.
OHS promotes safe driving through several initiatives:
- Backseat Driver’s Manual: Created with local students, this activity book teaches kids about safe driving and encourages family conversations.
- SHIFT Idaho: A statewide platform offering resources, materials, and community involvement opportunities focused on safe teen driving.
- Parent-Teen Driving Contracts: Helps families set clear expectations and responsibilities behind the wheel.
- Alive at 25: A defensive driving course that teaches young drivers how to make safe, responsible decisions.
- Driver Education Partnerships: In collaboration with the Idaho Department of Education and local driving schools, OHS supports quality driver education statewide.