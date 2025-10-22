Teen Traffic Safety Week Highlights Dangers and Prevention Tips

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – October 19–25 marks Teen Traffic Safety Week, and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) along with the Office of Highway Safety (OHS) are working to raise awareness about the importance of safe driving habits among teens and their families.

To help promote safer driving, OHS is encouraging parents and teens to remember these four key safety tips:

Buckle up. Avoid distractions. Drive sober. Be patient.

OHS promotes safe driving through several initiatives: