What to know to stay healthy during cold and flu season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Now that temperatures are going down outside, fevers might be going up during cold and flu season.

When it’s colder outside, we tend to stay indoors more often. That can lead to our immune systems being more vulnerable, making it easier of us to get sick. That's why cold and flu season usually starts in October and ends in the spring. Eastern Idaho Public Health says the most flu and cold cases are seen in December and January.

"We just encourage people to stay home when they're sick, get vaccinated, cover your coughs and sneezes, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and you can wear a mask if that's your preference," said EIPH Nurse Manager, Esmy Quintero.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, body aches, and cough. If you think you have the flu, EIPH recommends talking with your primary health care provider to make sure.

You can avoid spreading germs by coughing into your elbows instead of your hands. If you have kids, make sure they wash their hands when they get home from school or daycare.

Eastern Idaho Public Health encourages people to get vaccinated for the flu. People can get the vaccine as early as 6 months old.