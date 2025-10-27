Stay safe this Halloween: Your checklist for a spook-tacular night

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With Halloween on the horizon, people of all ages are being reminded to stay safe during the spookiest night of the year. Here are some essential tips for parents of trick-or-treaters, drivers, homeowners, and pet owners.

First, if you go trick-or-treating, wait to eat the candy until after you get home. The American Red Cross directs parents to go through the candy and throw away anything that looks unusual or is unwrapped.

Second, when choosing a costume, try to wear one that is easy to see. If your costume has dark colors, the organization Safe Kids Worldwide says you can put on additional reflective tape or have your child carry glow sticks. Use face paint instead of masks when you can.

Homeowners who plan to pass out candy are advised to have their area well-lit and remove anything people could trip over.

If you plan to drink on Halloween, make sure to have a designated driver to get home safely. According to the Red Cross, "the number of alcohol-related traffic incidents jumps around Halloween ─ in fact, many Halloween deaths can be linked to drivers who are impaired."

Finally, pets should be kept out of reach of Halloween treats. If you want your pet to wear a costume, choose one that doesn’t make it difficult for them to breathe or move. Of course, make sure your pet is okay with the idea of wearing a costume.