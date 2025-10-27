The passing of a public servant: Former Idaho U.S. Congressman Richard Stallings passes away at 85

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The State of Idaho is mourning the loss of a revered public servant and former U.S. Representative, Richard Stallings, who passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, October 26, at the age of 85.

The four-term Democratic congressman was known for his dedication to Idaho's working families and his commitment to service. He leaves behind a significant legacy in the state's political history.

"Idaho lost one of its true public servants with the passing of Richard Stallings. He never forgot who he was fighting for, and he never stopped showing up for the people of Idaho," stated Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea. She praised his approach, noting that he "believed in listening first, leading with integrity, and fighting for the people who too often went unheard in Washington."

A Life Dedicated to Teaching and Family

Before his political career, Stallings was a beloved educator. Born in Ogden, Utah, on October 7, 1940, he completed his education after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand from 1960–1962. He went on to teach history for well over a decade at Rick's College in Rexburg, Idaho.

His family remembered him as a man of immense character. His daughter, Sal Duncan, shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, saying: "We will miss him greatly... Father, husband, grandfather, friend. A Doer, public servant, champion of the underserved. A historian, teacher, storyteller, world traveller. His family’s biggest fan (and we’re his). What a lucky daughter to have had such a supportive, encouraging, humorous, safe, and loving Dad. Love you Forever and ever."

Though he ran several unsuccessful campaigns after leaving Congress, including for the U.S. Senate and later attempts to regain his congressional seat in 1998 and 2014, Necochea notes he continued to serve by meeting and mentoring local representatives and leaders. She says Stallings’ life was defined by a consistent commitment to service, from his classroom in Rexburg to the halls of Washington, D.C.

“Richard reminded us that politics at its best is about people, not power. It is about understanding our neighbors’ struggles and standing up for them," stated Nechocea. "His legacy endures in the leaders he inspired, the communities he strengthened, and the countless Idahoans who saw in him what public service should look like: humble, principled, and tireless in pursuit of the common good. Our hearts are with his family and all who loved him.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly announced by Stalling's family at this time.