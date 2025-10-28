Camp Hayden to host 6th Annual Special Needs Trunk or Treat, Saturday in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Camp Hayden is set to host its 6th annual Special Needs Trunk or Treat this Saturday, November 1st, offering a completely accessible Halloween experience for families in southeast Idaho.

The free, family-friendly event runs from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Development Workshop of Idaho Falls, at 555 West 25th Street.

A Spooky-Not-Scary, Accessible Halloween

Camp Hayden volunteers are inviting families with children of all ages and abilities to dress up and "trick or treat" for both candy and non-edible items for those with dietary restrictions or allergies at dozens of decorated car trunks set up in the DWI parking lot.

The fun continues inside the DWI building with an Accessible Haunted Sensory Event. Camp Hayden founder Jason Chapa promises this year's event will be the "best one yet."

"The accessibility of The DWI building, and our alignment in missions, makes this the perfect location for our event," said Chapa. "What’s most unique about this event is that it’s the ONLY haunted experience that is catered to folks with special needs, but it’s also the only kid-friendly haunted experience in the area. It’s more spooky than scary, which makes it suitable for all ages."

The Trunk or Treat is entirely free thanks to the generous support of Camp Hayden donors and community partners, including the Development Workshop of Idaho Falls, which is donating the use of its accessible facility and providing volunteers.

A whole host of local businesses and organizations have stepped up to sponsor the event, including All Access Therapy, The Civitans, Festival of Trees, Frontier Credit Union, Bikers Against Bullies, Ascend Chiropractic, Opal Autism Centers, Achieve Therapy, Eagle Landscaping, Trail Life, and Sensory Getaway. Mars/Wrigley has continued its long-standing tradition by donating the majority of the candy for the fourth year in a row.

"We are grateful to all of our sponsors and supporters who’ve helped us create these events for our community," says Chapa.

If you'd like to get involved, the group is still looking for event volunteers to help run the event, volunteer “trunks” to bring their cars and candy for the participants to trunk or treat at, and candy/money donations to offset candy and decoration costs.

About Camp Hayden

Since 2018, Camp Hayden has been dedicated to creating accessible adventures for families of children with special needs. Starting with rebuilding the Big Elk Creek YMCA Camp, the organization runs an accessible camp annually, hosts "mobile adventures," and coordinates inclusive holiday events year-round—from Easter egg hunts to visits from The Grinch.

Camp Hayden is a 501(c)(3) organization. To learn more about Camp Hayden, sign up to volunteer, or make a donation, click HERE.





