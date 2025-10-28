Local resturant and charities step up to help federal workers and Idaho familes during shutdown

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– With federal workers facing furloughs and food assistance programs halted for November, the southeast Idaho community is stepping up to help families in need.

One local restaurant is helping with free meals during this time of hardship. Himalayan Flavor in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Logan, Utah, is offering assistance to those affected by the government shutdown by providing one free meal per day. All you need is an ID for verification.

This is just one of several local efforts around the community to help. The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket and other local food banks are stepping in to provide food assistance. The Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership in Custer and Lemhi counties is expecting a surge in demand as the calendars turn to November.

To find food banks around Idaho, click HERE.



