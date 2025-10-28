Southeast Idaho community honors local heroes on National First Responders Day

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — They run toward danger when most people are running away. Today, the southeast Idaho community pauses to celebrate National First Responders Day, set aside to honor the brave men and women who rush to help us when we need it the most.

Across the region, communities are making a small token of respect and appreciation to first responders. For example, several local hospitals gave doughnuts to first responders to show their respect.

Local News 8 reached out to several agencies to find out the most meaningful ways the community can honor its first responders. Their message was simple and powerful: "Take care of yourselves, be healthy, and learn basic health-saving measures like CPR."

Departments throughout the area also expressed deep pride in their teams. Joseph Haebrle, Battalion Chief for the Madison Fire Department, highlighted the dedication of his personnel, saying, "I love the guys and gals that I work with. They're all excellent people. They want to do a good job. They study hard, they train hard. And because of that, they have pretty good outcomes in the calls for service that we respond to."

The Rexburg Police Department also recognized the unwavering commitment of its staff.

"With great pride, I recognize and commend the dedication and sacrifice of the men and women of the Rexburg Police Department. This recognition extends not only to those who wear the uniform and bravely face the challenges of today's society, but also to the many individuals who work diligently behind the scenes to ensure our department operates efficiently and effectively. I firmly believe that our department acts with the community's best interests at heart, serving our citizens each day with professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment. We also extend our deepest gratitude to the community for their trust and continued support. It is through this partnership that the Rexburg Police Department is able to fulfill its mission to serve and protect the citizens of our great city," said Asst. Chief Gary Hagen with the Rexburg Police Department.

If you’d like to learn more about the work of the Rexburg Police Department and meet the people behind the badge, the department is hosting an open house on Tuesday, October 28th, from 4 to 6 p.m.