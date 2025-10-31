Paranormal Investigators probe decommissioned Idaho Falls plane for post-mortem passengers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — In the lead-up to Halloween, a team of Paranormal Investigators took a closer look into the strange activity surrounding an old plane at the Idaho Falls airport that's long been out of service.

For nearly 20 years, Pocatello Paranormal Research (PPR) has established itself as Idaho's most experienced crew for all things cryptid and creepy. According to the group's website, the team is known for tackling strange happenings from coast to coast, but their latest case has them looking for residual turbulence in the static air of a grounded jet.

"We research anything and everything. Paranormal, cryptid, you name it, we're out looking for it, investigating it," said Colleen O'Hara, Owner and Operator of PPR.

She emphasizes that their work is often about providing comfort, not just confirmation. "We help them try to determine who's in their home spirit-wise, and maybe become more comfortable with the activity. You can’t always guarantee you can clear it, but we can see if it’s dead, Uncle Fred or somebody else."

Armed with thermal cameras, sensors, and what they call a "spirit box", they're trying to find out if something — or someone — is still hanging around.

Local News 8's Jeff Roper tagged along with the ghost-hunting crew as they conducted their spooky stakeout. To see PPR's full, spectral search and find out if they caught any unusual check-ins, watch the full video above.