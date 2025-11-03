Search and rescue mission underway in Island Park after two fisherman go missing

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — A search is underway for two missing fishermen on Henry’s Lake near Island Park, according to Fremont County Search and Rescue.

The alarm was raised around midnight Saturday when the men failed to return home as expected earlier that evening. Rescue teams found their small, red, aluminum fishing boat—equipped with an outboard motor—empty and entangled in the weeds near the far dock. The boat's engine was still running at full throttle.

The two men have not been identified, and recovery efforts have not yet yielded results.

The lake was reported to have whitecaps and winds up to 4 mph, creating strong waves. Henry's Lake is known for its unpredictable weather, and higher winds can make boating unsafe.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Ambulance and Air Idaho Rescue are assisting the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in the search.