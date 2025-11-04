Idaho Falls Election Results: Burtenshaw and Alldridge head to runoff in Mayoral Election

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As the final tallies are processed from Idaho Falls' municipal election, the results show two City Council seats have been secured, while the highly contested Mayoral race and City Council Seat 2 are officially heading to a runoff election.

In the tight mayoral race, Jeff Alldridge took a narrow lead going into the runoff with 5,599 votes, or 47.17%, while Lisa Burtenshaw secured 5,537 votes, or 46.65%. Alldridge and Burtenshaw will now face off in the final runoff election scheduled for December 2, 2025.

Local News 8 caught up with Jeff Alldridge at a celebration event held at Guns N Gear in Idaho Falls as the results were finalized. We are currently awaiting his comments regarding the strong voter turnout in this race. Local News 8 is reaching out to the other mayoral candidates and will provide updates as they become available.

Idaho Falls City Council Elections

In the race for the Idaho Falls City Council seat 2, candidates Brandon Lee and Teresa Dominick head to a runoff election after neither candidate received the necessary simple majority to secure the seat. Lee ended the night with 3,671 votes, or 33.08%, with all precincts reporting. Meanwhile, Dominick trailed in second place with only 2,276 votes, or 20.51%.

Voters delivered decisive victories in two other council races, ensuring incumbents Jim Francis and Jim Freeman will retain their seats.