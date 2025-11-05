Bonneville Fire District #1 jumps to elite Class 2 rating, joining Idaho’s top responders

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County Fire District #1 has earned a high achievement, securing an Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 2 rating.

This elite rating places the department among the best in the nation and is expected to help businesses and homeowners save money on property insurance premiums.

The ranking assesses the value of the District's response, effectiveness, and quickness of their staffing. This rating is scaled from 1 to 10, and last year they were at a 4.

"You know, it's great. It shows that we can provide proper, quick care to our citizens. They can go throughout their day and know that they're protected and that if they do have an emergency, that we will be there quickly and that we can respond appropriately to do the best that we can," said Jon Molbert, Chief of Bonneville County Fire District #1.

Chief Molbert noted that achieving a Class 2 rating is extremely difficult. Currently, only five fire departments in the entire state of Idaho hold a Class 2 rating, and none have achieved the top Class 1 designation.