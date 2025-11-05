Idaho Falls UTV Light Parade spots open Nov. 6th.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Get ready to light up the night! Registration for the Third Annual UTV Holiday Light Parade and Stones KIA Firework Show kicks off this Thursday, November 6th, at 8:00 a.m.

Join the Festive Procession

Hosted by the City of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, this beloved tradition invites you to deck out your UTV or side-by-side with your best festive lights. Participants will parade from Freeman Park along the east side of the Idaho Falls Riverwalk, cross to the west side near the Pancheri bridge, and finish at Freeman Park.

“It has been exciting to watch this event continue to grow each year,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “The UTV Holiday Light Parade is such a fun and unique way to celebrate the holidays together. And I deeply appreciate how this event benefits the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket at the time of year when their shelves become depleted. It’s this kind of community spirit that makes Idaho Falls so special. I encourage everyone to incorporate this night of lights, laughter and giving into their holiday celebrations.”

This year's celebration will also include two spectacular 10-minute fireworks shows, presented by Stones KIA, lighting up the sky over the Snake River. Spectators can find great viewing spots along the entire parade route. Expect a magical evening filled with twinkling lights, festive music, and a grand fireworks finale!

How to Register

Registration is strictly limited to the first 400 participants. A $10 registration fee is required, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls.

Visit the UTV Holiday Light Parade Page to register and find full details on lineup times, decoration requirements, and safety guidelines.

Once all 400 spots are filled, no further registrations can be accepted.

The parade takes place Friday, Dec. 19, beginning at 7 p.m.