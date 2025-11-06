Idaho Falls Regional Airport confirms normal operations despite national flight reductions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Good news for travelers flying out of Idaho Falls, the FAA's new 10% flight cuts will not impact the Idaho Falls Regional Airport directly.

IDA Leadership confirmed this morning that flights out of the airport will continue as scheduled. However, some connecting airports and flights across the country could see delays or schedule changes as a result.

"Our team will continue monitoring the situation and share updates as they become available," IDA leadership said on Facebook.

The airport is advising all travelers to check their airline's app or website for updates and information before coming to the airport.