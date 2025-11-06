National Adoption Month: Gift of Adoption celebrates connecting 68 Idaho dids with forever homes since 2024

IDAHO (KIFI) — A national organization is expanding its reach in the Gem State. Since launching its first-ever chapter here in 2024, The “Gift of Adoption” has already helped connect 68 children with their forever families, awarding over $200,000 in critical grants.

The group helps bridge the financial gaps families have during the adoption process. Since 1996, the “Gift of Adoption” has distributed $22 million in grants, helping to connect nearly 7,000 children with families nationwide.

The new Idaho chapter, driven by dedicated local volunteers, has set the goal to raise enough funds to support every eligible family that applies for assistance this year.

As the organization celebrates National Adoption Month, Gift of Adoption shared this message on Facebook for their Idaho supporters: "Whether you're considering adoption, know someone who is, or simply want to support this incredible journey—your involvement matters. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of children and families across Idaho."

