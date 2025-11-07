Dump Truck collision knocks out power in Idaho Falls neighborhood; 20 customers affected

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews with Idaho Falls Power are responding to a power outage currently affecting 20 customers in the area bordered by Ray Street, Grace Avenue, and Lola Street following an incident involving a dump truck late Friday morning.

According to the energy provider, the truck collided with and knocked down a utility pole on Friday, November 7th, pulling down other poles, primary and secondary lines, as well as transformers in the area.

Initially, around 30 homes were without power. As of 1 PM Friday afternoon, the energy company has restored power to around 10 homes. In a post on Facebook, Idaho Falls Power estimated it would take around 10 to 12 hours from the initial outage to restore full power.

