Dump Truck collision knocks out power in Idaho Falls neighborhood; 20 customers affected

Idaho Falls Power
By
today at 2:21 PM
Published 2:27 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews with Idaho Falls Power are responding to a power outage currently affecting 20 customers in the area bordered by Ray Street, Grace Avenue, and Lola Street following an incident involving a dump truck late Friday morning.

According to the energy provider, the truck collided with and knocked down a utility pole on Friday, November 7th, pulling down other poles, primary and secondary lines, as well as transformers in the area.

Initially, around 30 homes were without power. As of 1 PM Friday afternoon, the energy company has restored power to around 10 homes. In a post on Facebook, Idaho Falls Power estimated it would take around 10 to 12 hours from the initial outage to restore full power.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

