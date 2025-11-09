Former Shelley Mayor Stacy Pascoe passes away

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI)– Former Shelley Mayor Stacy Pascoe has passed away.

Shelley City council member Kim Carlson Westergard took to Facebook a heartfelt message:

"With the permission of his family... The City of Shelley is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mayor Stacy Pascoe. Mayor Pascoe was not only a dedicated public servant, but also a trusted neighbor, friend, and champion of our community. His loss will be felt by all who knew him and by the many residents whose lives were quietly made better by his service.

Mayor Pascoe served Shelley with integrity, humility, and a genuine love for the people who call this community home. Whether he was working through complex city issues, supporting local events, or listening to residents one-on-one, he consistently put Shelley first.

We will miss Mayor Pascoe more than words can express, He cared deeply about this community and worked tirelessly to make Shelley a better place for all of us. We are grateful for his leadership, his example of service, and the time we were able to work alongside him. Our hearts are with his family during this difficult time.

The City extends its heartfelt condolences to Mayor Pascoe’s family and loved ones and asks the community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the days ahead. Information regarding public memorials or services will be shared as it becomes available and at the direction of the family.

Mayor Pascoe’s legacy of kindness, hard work, and dedication to Shelley will live on in the projects he helped lead, the relationships he built, and the community he loved so dearly."

Pascoe was elected Mayor of Shelley in 2013, after previously serving on the City Council, where he was elected in 2011 and completed two years of his four-year term. A lifelong resident, Pascoe grew up in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School.

He is survived by his four children and seven grandchildren.