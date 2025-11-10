Blackfoot woman in running to represent cancer charity

Eliana Mackley of Blackfoot describes how she was "surprised" and "unsure" when she was contacted by the charity organization Colossal and their "Fab Over 40" contest to be a possible spokeswoman for the organization next year.

"I've done some acting for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," said Mackley, "but this would be something different."

After sending in a few videos, getting response emails, and then sending in a few more videos, things proceeded slowly until just a few days ago.

"I answered a few more questions and then they told me 'Oh, you're number five,'" said Mackley. "Fifth place in the country."

Being fifth place in the country means Mackley easily made the top 10 finalists that go onto the final round for the contest.

"I want to win. So I'm going to speak as if I won already," said Mackley. "If I win, I will be like, a spokeswoman for this organization, Fab Over 40."

Collosal's "Fab Over 40" contest is in its fifth year. The funds raised from the competition go towards supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), a non-profit that promotes cancer research, education, early detection, and supports women diagnosed with cancer. According to Colossal's website, they've raised over $25 million dollars for the NBCF since the "Fab Over 40" competition started five years ago.

"To me, it's it's very important because I like to be able to show women that we can do these things," said Mackley. "We can also shine, and its important that we live our dreams too."

In order for Mackley to win, she will need support from the community in the form of votes. Those interested can click on the link HERE to vote.