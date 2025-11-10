Nuclear submarine USS Idaho hits the water, passes ‘Alpha’ Trials with flying colors

IDAHO (KIFI) — Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Idaho, has reached another major milestone toward joining the U.S. Navy Fleet. The sub, currently undergoing testing in Groton, Connecticut, has completed its initial or "alpha" sea trials with flying colors.

These alpha trials put the submarine through its paces, testing essential functions from maximum speed to critical safety systems, ensuring the Idaho is ready for complex real-world missions.

The crew will continue extensive training and more rounds of testing until the submarine is officially commissioned in spring 2026. At that point, the USS Idaho will begin its anticipated over three-decade-long service.

Tonight, Idahoans can get a behind-the-scenes look as Idaho Public Television premieres a new documentary called “America’s Sagebrush Navy,” highlighting the Gem State's extensive Navy history and major contribution in the development of Naval Nuclear Propulsion, as well as the future USS Idaho and its crew.