Teton County first responders manage triple emergency, remind drivers to ‘Yield to Emergency Vehicles’

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Teton County first responders successfully juggled a series of three simultaneous emergencies Wednesday morning, despite being stretched thin by multiple calls across the region. The chaotic morning began with a serious head-on crash on Highway 33, which quickly escalated as crews were pulled away to handle two urgent medical transfers from Victor and Driggs.

Teton County Fire & Rescue crews initially responded to the serious two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 33. One person had to be taken by ambulance to the Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. The crash blocked the roadway for approximately two hours while TCFR, the Teton County Sheriff's Office, and the Idaho Transportation Department worked together to investigate and clear the scene.

While responders were focused on the initial crash, a medical emergency call came in from Victor, Idaho, for Air Idaho to transport a patient to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. At the same time, another call came in from Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs for a priority patient transfer, also to EIRMC.

First responders emphasized that mornings like this severely strain their limited resources, noting that crews typically consist of only six to eight responders per shift, a number often challenged by long drive times across the valley.

Following the busy morning, the group issued a plea on social media, urging the community to help emergency vehicles navigate the busy county roads. They reminded the public, "With narrow streets and two-lane highways, it can be difficult for our responders to navigate traffic. If you see lights and hear sirens, please slow down, pull to the right and yield to the emergency vehicles."