Victor council faces public backlash over wastewater plant proposal

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI)– Victor city leaders are moving ahead with plans to build a $35 million wastewater treatment plant, ending a long-standing agreement with the city of Driggs using its wastewater treatment facility. The move has sparked debate among residents, some of whom say the city isn’t being transparent about the true costs, along with concerns about environmental issues.

Controversy stirred up in March, when the city of Victor decided to end its wastewater use agreement with the city of Driggs.

Victor is now proposing to build its own wastewater treatment plant, a project estimated to cost $35 million, to be repaid over a term of "years".

City officials argue that continuing to use the Driggs facility would ultimately cost about the same as building a new plant. But some residents aren’t convinced, saying the long-term expenses and environmental impacts need a closer look.

One Victor resident said in public comment email, "It is irresponsible of you to subject the residents of Victor with this level of debt. I do not think your (the city's) analysis looks at the total cost of ownership over the lifetime of the plant."